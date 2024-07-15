QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 58.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,479 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.5% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.21.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,458,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,152,585. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

