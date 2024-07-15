RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RADCOM Stock Performance

RDCM stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. 9,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,659. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $144.80 million, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.83.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). RADCOM had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 5.7% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 840,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in RADCOM by 34.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 22,923 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 109.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 270,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 141,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDCM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of RADCOM in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

