RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
RDCM stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. 9,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,659. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $144.80 million, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.83.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). RADCOM had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDCM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of RADCOM in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
