Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.75

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 108386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

RDN has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Radian Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,660.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,027,720.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,210.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,660.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,517 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 539.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

