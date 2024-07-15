Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Trading Down 5.0 %

RPID traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.65. 23,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 224.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.25%. On average, analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

