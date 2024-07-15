RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Short Interest Update

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the June 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RB Global Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE RBA traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $79.44. 659,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,214. RB Global has a 52-week low of $55.54 and a 52-week high of $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Research analysts predict that RB Global will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $647,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

