RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $286.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RBC Bearings

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 570.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE:RBC opened at $292.66 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.67 and a 200-day moving average of $270.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.51.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.