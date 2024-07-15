RCI Hospitality’s (RICK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.96.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.12 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other RCI Hospitality news, Director Johnson Martin Elaine bought 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $488,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

