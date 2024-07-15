Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie increased their price target on Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Reading International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Reading International

Reading International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. Reading International has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 93.46%. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Reading International makes up about 1.0% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 6.77% of Reading International worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.