ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.07 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $55.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00113036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009117 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013294 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000130 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

