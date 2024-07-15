Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $2,031,980.70 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,100.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,013.72 and a 200-day moving average of $965.66. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $715.22 and a 12 month high of $1,106.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,038.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,595,268,000 after acquiring an additional 91,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,071,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after buying an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $932,571,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

