Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

RF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

