RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Increased to $347.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $334.00 to $347.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNR. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $261.33.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $220.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $239.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.96.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 36.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 3.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 637.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,037,000 after purchasing an additional 172,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,325 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

