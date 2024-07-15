ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Price Down 5.2%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $5.89. 147,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 902,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 6.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.45 million. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 4.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,817,000 after buying an additional 522,574 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 261.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 144,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 104,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

