Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 15th (ACTG, BODI, BWEN, EPC, FUL, JWN, KWR, MBLY, NEU, PAYC)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 15th:

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Beachbody (NYSE:BODI). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

