Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 15th (ACTG, BODI, BWEN, EPC, FUL, JWN, KWR, MBLY, NEU, PAYC)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2024

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 15th:

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Beachbody (NYSE:BODI). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.