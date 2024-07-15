Reviewing Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) & FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF)

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) and FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of FEC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantage Energy and FEC Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $400.81 million 3.08 $75.26 million $0.42 17.60 FEC Resources N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Advantage Energy has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

This table compares Advantage Energy and FEC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 18.36% 6.10% 4.14% FEC Resources N/A -10.32% -7.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Advantage Energy and FEC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advantage Energy currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.85%. Given Advantage Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than FEC Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FEC Resources has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats FEC Resources on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About FEC Resources

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its 6.8% interest in Forum Energy Limited, primarily owns a 70% interest in the GSEC101 offshore license covering an area of approximately 10,360 square kilometers located to the northwest of the Philippine Island of Palawan. FEC Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. FEC Resources Inc. operates as a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

