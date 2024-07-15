Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RVMD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Revolution Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,418.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,418.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,399 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $97,951.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,754 shares of company stock worth $677,811. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

