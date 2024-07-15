Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.83. 168,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.87 and a 200-day moving average of $282.44. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $312.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA?

