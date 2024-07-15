Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 83,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.97. 1,366,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,966. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $105.90. The company has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

