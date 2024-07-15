RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.28 million.
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
