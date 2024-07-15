RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $4.34 on Friday. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.28 million.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

