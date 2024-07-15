Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a mkt outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $645.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $3.82.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $179.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

