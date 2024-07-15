Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) PT Lowered to C$44.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$45.50 price objective on Richelieu Hardware and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE RCH traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$39.11. 23,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,471. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of C$37.39 and a one year high of C$48.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$481.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$481.90 million. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.7984425 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total value of C$236,000.40. In other news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$118,000.20. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total value of C$236,000.40. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.