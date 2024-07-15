Robert W. Baird Cuts Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target to $60.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on THRM

Gentherm Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.11 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $810,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,010.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,338,650. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1,317.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 23,785 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 8.0% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 265.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 94,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 68,477 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.