Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.91 Billion

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for approximately $3,782.05 or 0.05886181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $11.53 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 505,744 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 505,767.46993756. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,665.82292108 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $3,591,520.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

