Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $89,433.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director G Courtney Haning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $163,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,087.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $89,433.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,515 shares of company stock worth $750,713. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Rocky Brands by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:RCKY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.37. 27,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,994. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $255.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $112.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.01 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RCKY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

