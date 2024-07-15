Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Receives C$6.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSI. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of RSI stock opened at C$5.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.49. The company has a market cap of C$721.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.58. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$4.96 and a 12 month high of C$5.98.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.06. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of C$300.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$303.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.5297347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

