Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.06.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $153.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 154.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

