Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$1.25

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.40 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.90.

Shares of CFX stock opened at C$1.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$0.99 and a 52-week high of C$2.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.54.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of C$222.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

