Royal Bank of Canada Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$47.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATZ. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.88.

Aritzia Stock Performance

ATZ opened at C$47.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.34. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$47.88.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$170,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Featured Articles

