Rune (RUNE) Tops One Day Volume of $72,786.19

Rune (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Rune token can currently be bought for about $4.02 or 0.00006331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $78,954.37 and approximately $72,786.19 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rune has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 3.93399576 USD and is up 5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $26,279.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

