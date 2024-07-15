RXO (NYSE:RXO) Trading 5.5% Higher

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $28.58. 172,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 682,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RXO from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

Get RXO alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RXO

RXO Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.40.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.50 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $16,982,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,675,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,503,202.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,122,921 shares of company stock worth $21,994,306 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in RXO by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 15,588,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,750,000 after buying an additional 45,977 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of RXO during the first quarter worth about $76,982,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in RXO by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,698,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,566,000 after buying an additional 52,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RXO by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,869,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,489,000 after acquiring an additional 93,885 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.