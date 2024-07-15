Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 809,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $97,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in R. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 62.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.94. 274,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,915. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.60 and a 52-week high of $132.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.63.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.98%.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $682,413.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $682,413.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 11,992 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,523,943.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,008,140.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on R shares. Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.71.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

