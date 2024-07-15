Ryder System (NYSE:R) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.71.

Ryder System Price Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $128.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $85.92 and a 52-week high of $130.32.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

