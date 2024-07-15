Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $292.79.

CRM opened at $253.97 on Friday. Salesforce has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $246.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.95.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,152 shares of company stock worth $113,945,011. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 35.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $899,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,272 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

