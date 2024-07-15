Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.36

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 21708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Samsonite International Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Samsonite International alerts:

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Samsonite International S.A. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsonite International Dividend Announcement

About Samsonite International

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Samsonite International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

(Get Free Report)

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.