Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.
Sandstorm Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of SAND opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.13. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.04.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
