Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Sandstorm Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SAND opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.13. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sandstorm Gold

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.