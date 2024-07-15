Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.72.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,451 shares of company stock worth $8,086,386 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 33,711 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,212,000 after purchasing an additional 41,465 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT opened at $152.11 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,382.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

