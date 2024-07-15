Scotiabank Cuts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $30.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.95.

APA opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. APA has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that APA will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of APA by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in APA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,555 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,593,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after acquiring an additional 626,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

