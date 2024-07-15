Scotiabank Cuts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $60.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DVN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Devon Energy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.56.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,871,000 after purchasing an additional 736,449 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,832,000 after purchasing an additional 68,339 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after buying an additional 1,488,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

