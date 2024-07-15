Scotiabank Raises Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$13.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CS. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.33.

Shares of CS traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$10.42. 570,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44. The stock has a market cap of C$7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.45. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$4.40 and a twelve month high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of C$458.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstone Copper news, Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$336,484.32. In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,460.00. Also, Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$336,484.32. Insiders sold 239,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,835 over the last 90 days. 15.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

