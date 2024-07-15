Scotiabank Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$18.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUN. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.54.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUN
Lundin Mining Stock Down 1.7 %
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lundin Mining
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.