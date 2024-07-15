Scotiabank Raises Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$43.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$37.35.

POU opened at C$31.69 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$24.59 and a 1-year high of C$33.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.07.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of C$452.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 1.8292264 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$327,014.00. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Franko sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$327,014.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,661 shares of company stock worth $2,750,991. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

