Scotiabank Trims Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Target Price to $145.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $156.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.86.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $138.64 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $98.65 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 46,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $34,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.