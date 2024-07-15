Sei Investments Co. Acquires 180,370 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,370 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $38,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.71. 8,736,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,667,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKR

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.