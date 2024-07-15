Sei Investments Co. Acquires 3,751 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $33,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,402.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $870,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $778,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7,574.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,879,000 after buying an additional 122,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NOC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $431.81. The stock had a trading volume of 624,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,891. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $446.78 and its 200 day moving average is $456.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

