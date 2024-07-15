Sei Investments Co. Acquires 421,289 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,953,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 421,289 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 2.05% of BOX worth $83,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 70,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BOX by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $342,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,552,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,965,818.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,830 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

BOX traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.86. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.65 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

