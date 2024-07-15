Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Fiserv worth $105,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.39. 1,915,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,008. The company has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.34.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

