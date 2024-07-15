Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173,036 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.32% of SBA Communications worth $75,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

SBA Communications stock traded down $2.57 on Monday, hitting $210.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,886. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.83. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

