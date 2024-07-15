Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,946 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of PulteGroup worth $37,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.3% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 41,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.24. 2,146,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,512. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

