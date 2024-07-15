Sei Investments Co. Has $31.25 Million Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,054,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,080 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $31,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,968,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 602.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,661,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,722 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,787,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,493,000 after purchasing an additional 727,837 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,410,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 722,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,070,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.08. 1,301,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,064. The firm has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

