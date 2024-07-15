Sei Investments Co. Has $32.97 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $32,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,033. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.64. The firm has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

